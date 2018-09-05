Check Out the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Movie Nominees, Including Black Panther, A Wrinkle in Time and More!

Today is the day, the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards nominations have been revealed.

After months of waiting, fans now know which of their favorite actors, artists, films and more have made the list for E!'s inaugural broadcast of the People's Choice Awards.

While we are fans of every category that made the cut, movies have made a big splash over the past year that we're not-so patiently waiting to see which of the films nominated you decide deserves to take home the trophies in each area.

Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Deadpool 2 for example showed that superhero movies are here to stay and therefore they could clean up nicely at this year's show, which airs live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Dramas such as A Quiet Place, Red Sparrow and Adrift also caught our eye at the box office this year not to mention the magical world that is A Wrinkle in Time.