2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Get ready to vote, because the nominations for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards have finally arrived!

Today, E! revealed the nominees for their first-ever telecast of the E! People's Choice Awards (CBS previously broadcast the show) and there are a whopping 43 categories to vote on.

In case you forgot, the PCAs is the only live award show by the people, for the people and with its new home on E! that is definitely still the focus…with some E! flare added in for good measure.

The revamped award show airs on Sunday, Nov. 11 on E! and you're not going to want to miss it.

You will also be able to watch the show on 17 international channels, which reach 153 different countries in 24 languages making the PCAs the ultimate award show for all people.

Don't miss the inaugural show on E! (and the 44th overall show) when E! People's Choice Awards airs this fall.

PS: Make sure your voice counts by casting your votes for your favorite stars, movies, shows and more below.

Here is the full list of nominees: