House of Cards Reveals the Fate of Kevin Spacey's Frank Underwood

House of Cards is putting Frank Underwood six feet under. The official Twitter account of the hit Netflix drama revealed the series will kill off Kevin Spacey's character in the sixth and final season.

In a video posted to Twitter, Robin Wright's Claire Underwood addresses her husband, only to have it revealed she's talking to his tombstone. She breaks the fourth wall as well, speaking to the audience. See the full short video below.

Now the question on every fan's minds: Did Claire kill Frank?