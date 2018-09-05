8 Things at New York Fashion Week We're Excited for

New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer '19 is almost here!
Every fashion week includes beautiful garments, next-level beauty, conversation-starting runway shows, front rows filled with celebrities and A-list parties that give us serious FOMO. Yet, this fashion week promises to be all of that, plus more.
Newness and change are common themes in the conversations proceeding the event. There are new companies sprouting from designers that used to co-own popular labels (like Cushnie, a new line from a previous owner of Cushnie et Ochs), as well as a bright light on up-and-coming designers. A. Human will make a case for body modification in the form of fashion accessories—a new blend of style and technology. Rihanna, however, will use technology differently with a Savage x Fenty party (in lieu of a runway show for Fenty Puma) and accompanying release of the new lingerie line online.
There's a packed schedule with back-to-back moments you don't want to miss.
Getting pumped? Scroll all of the exciting things you can expect to see at NYFW Spring/Summer '19 below!
JP Yim/Getty Images
It Girl Galore
The NYFW runway is a magnet for Hollywood stars, top models and influencers from all over the world. We'll see the most sought-after models, including Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, Kendall Jenner and Jourdan Dunn on the runway, wearing designs from top labels.
Gotham/GC Images
Off-Duty Style and Front Row Looks
Frankly, the NYC streets are their own runways. Between shows, models wear their best casual looks, revealing denim and sneaker trends that will inspire your fall look. Once these stunners make it to the runway, celebrities follow suit, wearing garments that preview what's to come on the runway. If you love fashion, get ready for the best street style photos of the season.
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
The Lineup is epic
The official lineup for New York Fashion Week, managed by CFDA, starts tonight with Tom Ford, a runway show with a long list of celebrities guests and models. CDLM, a new solo venture from co-creator of Creatures of the Wind, Chris Peters, is joining the fashion week heavy-hitter on the big night. We're seating on the edge of seats for a big start.
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
NYFW is attracting more designers
Proeza Schouler and Rodarte are returning to New York Fashion Week after departing three seasons ago. This season, these brands, as well as international powerhouses Longchamp, Vivienne Westwood and Escada, are now on the American schedule.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Chromat
Tell it like it is
Designers use fashion to share their perspective and aesthetic with the world. The runway, therefore, acts as a platform that allows these creatives to make major statements and shake things up. It's common for designers to spark conversations of women's empowerment, racial diversity, body positivity and more through their selection of models and clothing. Chromat, Christian Siriano and Prabal Gurung are of the most notable designers moving the proverbial needle.
Instagram
Unreal Accessories
Last week, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Queer Eye's Tan France gave a preview of an exciting NYFW exhibit from A. Human. Created by public relations pro Simon Huck, the company creates body modifications and will open its flagship store this month. To promote the new brand, NYFW goers can attend a theatrical performance and display their collection of body-altering accessories.
Larry Marano/Getty Images
For the coffee table book addict...
In 2014, Russell James published Angels, a book of nude portraiture featuring Victoria's Secret models. While they didn't wear wings, the book became a best-seller with its body-baring works of art. After four years, he's releasing a second book, Angels The Collector's Edition (2018), and throwing a party during NYFW to celebrate.
"To make this something extraordinary, I have limited the books to 1,000 copies and used the highest production qualities available in every category," he shared on LinkedIn. "I wanted to create a book that was in and of itself an art object that pays homage to the amazing women who have trusted me."
Cindy Crawford and Candice Swanepoel are co-hosting the event.
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Happy Anniversary!
While Victoria Beckham is heading to London Fashion Week for the 10th year of her collection, Badgley Mischka will celebrate their 30th anniversary in New York on Saturday night. While the details involving the runway show and inevitable celebration are on the hush, milestones are a great excuse to do something extra.