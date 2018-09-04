Nick and Joe Jonas Enjoy Double Date with Fiancées Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spent their Tuesday night on a double date with Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner.

The four of them were spotted leaving a building in New York City after spending the day at the U.S. Open cheering on tennis star Serena Williams. Nick wore black pants and a grey sweatshirt while his fiancée donned a tight white Fendi dress and white heels. Sophie and Joe took a more casual route. The Game of Thrones actress wore black pants and a white shirt and the DNCE singer wore navy pants, a white shirt and a flannel. The couple looked extra color-coordinated as they both wore white tennis shoes.

Today, the "Chains" singer posted a Boomerang video on his Instagram story of Serena getting ready to serve. He wrote "Let's go @serenawilliams" on the video. Chopra added a similar video to her own Instagram story and posted a picture of the foursome plus a picture with her mom, who was also in attendance. The tennis star defeated Karolina Pliskova to reach the quarterfinals of the Open.

Twitter user Rachael Moore saw the happy couple sitting in their prime seats focusing intently on the game. "wowwww I'm shook just spotted @nickjonas and @priyankachopra at the @usopen on my break AHHHH," she tweeted.