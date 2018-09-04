Amanda Bynes Resurfaces on Twitter to Document Hairspray Reunion

Amanda Bynes is enjoying a blast from her past!

On Monday, the former child star surprised her 3 million followers by posting for the first time in seven months. Amanda shared a photo from a recent reunion with Hairspray producer Neil Meron, who she described in the tweet as "incomparable" and the man behind "many other amazing things" such as Annie, Chicago and Footloose.

As Bynes, 32, recalled, Meron co-produced the 2007 musical flick, which she starred in alongside Zac Efron, John Travoltaand Nikki Blonsky. "What a great #reunion @amandabynes," Meron responded in a tweet of his own. "I was so happy to see you and share a meal."

Her latest foray back into the public eye comes soon after her family's attorney Tamar Arminak shared an update on the many improvements in Amanda's personal life since being placed under a conservatorship in 2014.