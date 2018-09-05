15 Vintage Kitchen Accessories That Are Too Cute to Handle

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 6:00 AM
Even if you don't consider yourself to be an everyday Martha Stewart, you can still appreciate a nice kitchen.
After all, the kitchen is the room in the house where everyone hangs out, so it might as well be pretty. And what, pray tell, makes a kitchen worth spending time in? It's all about the details. More specifically retro '50s-inspired details, which are making quite the comeback right about now.
Really, though, how can you not see a baby blue blender and think: How cute, I have to use that! Bubble-shaped colorful accents like this just give the space a warm, welcome vibe.
And if you're really committed to the vintage trend, you can upgrade all your major appliances, too—just be warned, that one's going cost you a bit more.
To shop adorable throwback accents in all sizes (and price points), keep scrolling!
BUY IT: Brentwood Appliances Classic Milkshake Maker, $47
BUY IT: Smeg '50s Retro Electric Kettle, $180
BUY IT: Nostalgia Retro Series 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker, $50
BUY IT: SMEG 24-Inch 50's Retro Style Dishwasher in Blue, $1,500
BUY IT: Smeg 24 Inch '50s Style Refrigerator, $1,999
BUY IT: Smeg BLF01 Blender, $250
BUY IT: Smeg 4-Slice Toaster, $200
BUY IT: Smeg 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $460
BUY IT: Coca Cola 0.64 cu. ft. Beverage Center, $179
BUY IT: Smeg Retro Citrus Juicer, $160
BUY IT: Nostalgia Electrics 4-Cup Retro Series 3-in-1 Breakfast Station Coffee Maker, $61
BUY IT: Mini Refrigerator, $149
BUY IT: DASH Mini Electric Griddle, $12
BUY IT: Tectron Compact Refrigerator, $77
BUY IT: 4 Piece Kitchen Appliances Package, $15,026
