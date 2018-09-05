15 Vintage Kitchen Accessories That Are Too Cute to Handle

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 6:00 AM

Shopping: Vintage Kitchen Appliances

Even if you don't consider yourself to be an everyday Martha Stewart, you can still appreciate a nice kitchen.

After all, the kitchen is the room in the house where everyone hangs out, so it might as well be pretty. And what, pray tell, makes a kitchen worth spending time in? It's all about the details. More specifically retro '50s-inspired details, which are making quite the comeback right about now.

Really, though, how can you not see a baby blue blender and think: How cute, I have to use that! Bubble-shaped colorful accents like this just give the space a warm, welcome vibe.

And if you're really committed to the vintage trend, you can upgrade all your major appliances, too—just be warned, that one's going cost you a bit more.

To shop adorable throwback accents in all sizes (and price points), keep scrolling!



Milkshake Maker

BUY IT:  Brentwood Appliances Classic Milkshake Maker, $47



Electric Kettle

BUY IT:  Smeg '50s Retro Electric Kettle, $180



Retro Coffee Maker

BUY IT:  Nostalgia Retro Series 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker, $50



Retro Style Dishwasher

BUY IT:  SMEG 24-Inch 50's Retro Style Dishwasher in Blue, $1,500



'50s Style Fridge

BUY IT:  Smeg 24 Inch '50s Style Refrigerator, $1,999



Old School Blender

BUY IT:  Smeg BLF01 Blender, $250



4-Slice Toaster

BUY IT: Smeg 4-Slice Toaster, $200



Old Fashioned Stand Mixer

BUY IT:  Smeg 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $460



Soda Beverage Center

BUY IT:  Coca Cola 0.64 cu. ft. Beverage Center, $179 



Retro Citrus Juicer

BUY IT:  Smeg Retro Citrus Juicer, $160



3-in-1 Breakfast Station Coffee Maker

BUY IT:  Nostalgia Electrics 4-Cup Retro Series 3-in-1 Breakfast Station Coffee Maker, $61 



Blue Mini Fridge

BUY IT:  Mini Refrigerator, $149



Mini Griddle

BUY IT:  DASH Mini Electric Griddle, $12 



Red Mini Fridge

BUY IT:  Tectron Compact Refrigerator, $77



Full Kitchen Set

BUY IT:  4 Piece Kitchen Appliances Package, $15,026 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

