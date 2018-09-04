Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Take Baby True on Family Vacation

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are enjoying their first family vacation with baby True.

The parents embarked on their trip on Sept. 1 and have since kept busy sharing photos of their adventures on what appears to be a tropical island. In photos shared to Khloe's Instagram Story, the two seem to be taking in the sights and wildlife, while also enjoying the quality time they get together.

And even the four-month-old got in on the action! Tristan and True cozied up for a video, where True modeled a pink sun hat while her dad cooed over her.

Tristan and Khloe's getaway with their newborn daughter comes weeks after the parents jetted off to Mexico for some fun in the sun with Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Ben Simmons. During their stay at Joe Francis' beach house in Puta Mita, the couple went for dips in the ocean and hung out with their friends.

At the time, a source told E! News, "Khloe and Tristan also seem to be doing very well... There doesn't seem to be tension or any kind of hard feelings. Khloe seems very into him and he reciprocates."

Khloe's feelings for the basketball player were more than evident to one eyewitness who said they were "very affectionate and have been kissing and hugging all the time."