Pricing Out Chiara Ferragni's Lavish Italian Wedding to Rapper Fedez

Chiara Ferragni, Fedez, Wedding

David Bastianoni

Just married!

The Blonde Salad blogger Chiara Ferragni tied the knot with Italian rapper Fedez (real name Federico Leonardo Lucia) in a lavish outdoor ceremony in Italy over the weekend. The couple, who share a 7-month-old baby boy named Leone, wed at the Dimora Delle Balze in Noto, Italy on Saturday. Fedez wore a Versace ensemble for the ceremony, while Chiara walked down the aisle in a gorgeous Dior Haute Couture dress which fused "Italian craft inspiration with French haute couture," according to Dior.

As she tied the knot, Chiara was surrounded by her bridesmaids, who wore pink eco-sustainable gowns designed by Alberta Ferretti.

Chiara Ferragni, Fedez, Wedding

David Bastianoni

Ahead of the wedding weekend, Vogue reports, the couple flew their loved ones to Sicily on private Alitalia flights adorned with their hashtag #TheFerragnez. Once they landed, guests were met by cartoon versions of Chiara and Fedez to kick off the celebrations. On the evening before the wedding, the couple held a rehearsal dinner, where Chiara stunned in a custom Prada design.

Following their wedding on Saturday, the bride changed from one Dior Haute couture dress to another (and then another!) for the reception. Things only continued to get more and more lavish as the night went on. The couple's reception included an amusement park where guests could ride a Ferris wheel and a carousel.

So, what would it cost to throw a wedding like Chiara and Fedez's extravagant ceremony? Let's take a closer look below!

LOCATION: Dimora Delle Balze in Noto

PRICE: Approx. $300,000. €250,000 on average (including a three day rental fee with guest rooms for €35,000).

DRESS: 3 Dior Haute Couture Dresses

PRICE: Approx. $300,000. According to The Huffington Post, "The cheapest of couture pieces will cost you $10,000, but evening gowns start at $60,000 and can cost upwards of $100,000."

Chiara Ferragni, Fedez, Wedding

Johan Sandberg / Dior

Travel Private Flights

PRICE: Approx. $200,000 (for 200 people domestic & international).

Alitalia round trip flight from Milan to Catania = $382.90 per person (economy class, three day round trip) = $60,000 for 150 people.

Alitalia round trip flight from Los Angeles to Catania = $2,605 per person (economy class, three day round trip) = $130,250 for 50 people.

RECEPTION: Custom Amusement Park

PRICE: Approx. $105,000.

Ferris Wheel & Carousel rental – if rented in US and shipped to Sicily, according to Big Round Wheel (company not affiliated with Chiara's wedding):

Rental fee per day = $10,800

Shipping fee = $60,000

Operating fee day of = $15,000

Airfare for seven people to Italy and back (through Alitalia 3 day round trip) = $18,235

Fireworks: Approx. $3,500. According to Prestige Eventi (company not affiliated with Chiara's wedding), event fireworks can cost between €1,000 – €3,000

Chiara Ferragni, Fedez, Wedding

David Bastianoni

WEDDING ESSENTIALS: Flowers

PRICE: Approx. $4,200+. According to Wedding Wire (company not affiliated with Chiara's wedding), depending on the style of the wedding, the price of flowers can range. The upper range tends to cost over $4,000.

TOTAL WEDDING COST: Approx. $912,700

