15 Times Giuliana and Bill Rancic Made Us Say ''Couple Goals'' on Social Media

Couple goals.
There's no denying that Giuliana Rancic and Bill Rancic are one of Hollywood's strongest couples. From standing by each other amid health struggles to co-parenting their son Edward Duke Rancic, Giuliana and Bill have proven that they're partners in both life and love.
Don't believe us? Well head to Instagram as their inspiring love story has been well documented on social media.
Whether they're taking sweet selfies or grabbing candid snaps of one another, the Rancics are no strangers to loving tributes online...and we couldn't love it more. Again, couple goals!
For a closer look at Giuliana and Bill's cutest social media moments, be sure to check out the images below.
Instagram
Birthday Boating
"What a perfect night celebrating Giuliana's Birthday with friends! You are not only an inspiration to so many people but to us as well. Duke and I are so blessed to have you in our lives. We love you forever honey and celebrate you every day."
Instagram
Kisses
"Summer Lovin'"
Instagram
Happy Family, Happy Place
"Happy Family, Happy Place. Spending the weekend making memories at @waltdisneyworld (p.s. check out my insta story for all the #disneyworld fun!)"
Instagram
Candid Moment
"When he gives you a framer and you royally screw it up"
Instagram
Summer Lovin'
"Summer Loving!!! #thetruthisonthewater #malibuboats #idaho #wakesurfing #lakelife"
Instagram
Snow Bunnies
"Happy Easter from the slopes #happyeaster #skiing #family"
Instagram
Pickle Ball Pals
"Another win in the books!! Team Rancic! #pickleball @engagepickleball @gariagolfcar"
Instagram
Family Beach Day
"Life's a beach ...and then you head to NYC to host the Grammys #eredcarpet"
Instagram
Hats Hats Hats
"No, this isn't a photo shoot for a hat company (although these straw hats are the cutest!) It's just a pic of a family that loves boating, fun in the sun, and yes, wearing cute hats (update for those asking: hats by @hemlockhatco)"
Instagram
New Year, Same Power Couple
"Peace out 2017 ✌️ You were so good to our family. We were blessed with abundant happiness, overflowing love and good health. All we can ask for is the same in 2018. Happy New Year to you all! Wishing you love and good health in the new year ❤️"
Instagram
Anniversary Cuteness
"About last night....so many [laughs] and [kisses] and [cake] and [champagne] celebrating 10 years of marriage with my ❤️"
Instagram
Solar Eclipse Fun
"#solareclipse #idaho #withtheboys"
Instagram
Happy Wife, Happy Life
"Basically, I'm head over heels in love"
Instagram
A Sunset Moment
"Taking it all in with my ❤️"
Instagram
Date Night
"Date night with this stud @billrancic #loveofmylife #bff4ever #sohappy2gether @rpmsteakchi"
