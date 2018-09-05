15 Times Giuliana and Bill Rancic Made Us Say ''Couple Goals'' on Social Media

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Couple goals.

There's no denying that Giuliana Rancic and Bill Rancic are one of Hollywood's strongest couples. From standing by each other amid health struggles to co-parenting their son Edward Duke Rancic, Giuliana and Bill have proven that they're partners in both life and love.

Don't believe us? Well head to Instagram as their inspiring love story has been well documented on social media.

Whether they're taking sweet selfies or grabbing candid snaps of one another, the Rancics are no strangers to loving tributes online...and we couldn't love it more. Again, couple goals!

For a closer look at Giuliana and Bill's cutest social media moments, be sure to check out the images below.

Photos

Giuliana Rancic's Best Looks

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Birthday Boating

"What a perfect night celebrating Giuliana's Birthday with friends! You are not only an inspiration to so many people but to us as well. Duke and I are so blessed to have you in our lives. We love you forever honey and celebrate you every day."

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Kisses

"Summer Lovin'"

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Happy Family, Happy Place

"Happy Family, Happy Place. Spending the weekend making memories at @waltdisneyworld (p.s. check out my insta story for all the #disneyworld fun!)"

Article continues below

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Candid Moment

"When he gives you a framer and you royally screw it up"

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Summer Lovin'

"Summer Loving!!! #thetruthisonthewater #malibuboats #idaho #wakesurfing #lakelife"

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Snow Bunnies

"Happy Easter from the slopes #happyeaster #skiing #family"

Article continues below

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Pickle Ball Pals

"Another win in the books!! Team Rancic! #pickleball @engagepickleball @gariagolfcar"

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Family Beach Day

"Life's a beach ...and then you head to NYC to host the Grammys #eredcarpet"

Giuliana Rancic, Bill Rancic, Duke

Instagram

Hats Hats Hats

"No, this isn't a photo shoot for a hat company (although these straw hats are the cutest!) It's just a pic of a family that loves boating, fun in the sun, and yes, wearing cute hats (update for those asking: hats by @hemlockhatco)"

Article continues below

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

New Year, Same Power Couple

"Peace out 2017 ✌️ You were so good to our family. We were blessed with abundant happiness, overflowing love and good health. All we can ask for is the same in 2018. Happy New Year to you all! Wishing you love and good health in the new year ❤️"

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Anniversary Cuteness

"About last night....so many [laughs] and [kisses] and [cake] and [champagne] celebrating 10 years of marriage with my ❤️"

Giuliana Rancic, Bill Rancic, Duke

Instagram

Solar Eclipse Fun

"#solareclipse #idaho #withtheboys"

Article continues below

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Happy Wife, Happy Life

"Basically, I'm head over heels in love"

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

A Sunset Moment

"Taking it all in with my ❤️"

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Date Night

"Date night with this stud @billrancic #loveofmylife #bff4ever #sohappy2gether @rpmsteakchi"

Article continues below

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Giuliana Rancic , Bill Rancic , Couples , Family , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Drake, Kendrick Lamar

Drake, Jay-Z and Keith Urban Are Just a Few of the Fab Male Artists Nominated for 2018 People's Choice Awards: See the Rest Here!

Captain Marvel

Brie Larson Looks Powerful in Captain Marvel First Look

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Fires Back: I'm "Not Acting" as If Tristan Thompson "Didn't Cheat"

LAW & ORDER: SVU

Why You Shouldn't Dismiss Law and Order: Hate Crimes Just Yet

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

2018 PCAs: Check out Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown and More Television Star Nominees

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

See Which of Your Favorite TV Shows Are 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Nominees, Including This Is Us, Atlanta & More!

Sarah Koenig

Serial Season 3 Premieres September 20 and Tackles the Criminal Justice System

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.