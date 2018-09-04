Sabrina the Teenage Witch's Nate Richert Reveals New Day Job in Support of Geoffrey Owens

Nate Richert is showing his support for Geoffrey Owens.

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star—who played Sabrina's love interest Harvey Kinkle—took to Twitter Tuesday morning to weigh in on the headlines surrounding the Cosby Show star.

As it turns out, the actor decided to open up about his own career and how it's changed away from the spotlight.

"I've been an actor for 32 yrs (since age 8). I'm extremely lucky to have had any success at all, let alone solid work in film and TV for 6yrs (20yrs ago). I'm currently a maintenance man, a janitor, a carpenter, and do whatever random jobs I can get to pay the bills. I do improv and songwrite to maintain my sanity," Nate shared with his Twitter followers. "Actors so very rarely have job security or consistent work, quality healthcare, a reasonable retirement. We are actors anyway because it is who we are at the core, for the love and need to bring the words on the page to life and to make you feel them (god, I love to make you laugh!)"

He continued, "Not for fame, at least not in the traditional sense. Fame, to me, has only ever meant 'maybe more work someday.' A necessary evil because fame = the loss of anonymity, which can be uplifting when it brings someone joy, and hard when mean people decide to be mean."