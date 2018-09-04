Sabrina the Teenage Witch's Nate Richert Reveals New Day Job in Support of Geoffrey Owens

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Sep. 4, 2018 2:07 PM

Nate Richert, Harvey Kinkle, Sabrina the Teenage Witch

ABC

Nate Richert is showing his support for Geoffrey Owens.

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star—who played Sabrina's love interest Harvey Kinkle—took to Twitter Tuesday morning to weigh in on the headlines surrounding the Cosby Show star.

As it turns out, the actor decided to open up about his own career and how it's changed away from the spotlight.

"I've been an actor for 32 yrs (since age 8). I'm extremely lucky to have had any success at all, let alone solid work in film and TV for 6yrs (20yrs ago). I'm currently a maintenance man, a janitor, a carpenter, and do whatever random jobs I can get to pay the bills. I do improv and songwrite to maintain my sanity," Nate shared with his Twitter followers. "Actors so very rarely have job security or consistent work, quality healthcare, a reasonable retirement. We are actors anyway because it is who we are at the core, for the love and need to bring the words on the page to life and to make you feel them (god, I love to make you laugh!)"

He continued, "Not for fame, at least not in the traditional sense. Fame, to me, has only ever meant 'maybe more work someday.' A necessary evil because fame = the loss of anonymity, which can be uplifting when it brings someone joy, and hard when mean people decide to be mean."

Photos

Stars' First Jobs

Nate Richert

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Nate then decided to show his support for Geoffrey who was recently job-shamed online after it was revealed that he works at a Trader Joe's grocery store in New Jersey.

"GeoffreyOwens is an actor of a very high caliber; long before and long after playing 'Elvin' on Cosby," Nate shared online. "I can't wait to see what's next. #GeofferyOwens #ActorsWithDayJobs #SabrinaTheTeenageWitch."

That positive attitude has been echoed throughout Hollywood and the country. Stars including Terry Crews, Patricia Heaton, Patton Oswalt and Blair Underwood were just some of the familiar faces who showed their support for Geoffrey on social.

Geoffrey Owens, Good Morning America

ABC

In fact, the hashtag #ActorsWithDayJobs began to surface on the popular social media site before Geoffrey ultimately broke his silence on Good Morning America this morning.

"It's really overwhelming—in a good way. But I kind of feel like that character in that Woody Allen movie who wakes up one morning and he's a celebrity all of a sudden, who has no idea where it came from. It came out of nowhere," he shared with Robin Roberts. "I really want to thank everybody out there—family friends, Hollywood community and the general public—for the incredible support, for the amazing support and positivity they have shown for me. It's really astounding. It's quite encouraging."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

