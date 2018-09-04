Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo With Husband Danny Moder

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Sep. 4, 2018 1:34 PM

Julia Roberts, Danny Moder

Instagram

Julia Roberts is sharing her love for husband Daniel Moder with the world. 

In a rare photo of the famous couple, which was shared to Instagram, the husband and wife embrace on the beach as they celebrate the end of summer. She captioned the moment: "Oh Summer, thank you! You made us happy and brave. We embraced every moment of sun drenched JOY #familytime." 

The Pretty Woman star only recently joined the social media site in June and has since started sharing an inside look at the ins and outs of her daily life. However, the notoriously private actress has yet to share photos of her and the cinematographer, as well as their three kiddos, HazelPhinneas and Henry, at least until today. 

Instead, the actress opts to share behind the scenes photos of her getting glammed up for a night on the red carpet or info about a cause that is near and dear to her heart.

Photos

Julia Roberts' Best Looks

Danny Moder, Julia Roberts

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization

She also shares plenty of throwback photos that any rom com fanatic will go crazy over. Like a sweet picture of herself with Richard Gereand Gary Marshall on the set of the film Runaway Bride

Her husband, Danny, on the other hand, is a passionate photographer and frequently posts pictures of their children hanging out and engaging in other fun activities to his own account.

Now if you excuse us, we'll just be working on improving our Instagram game.

