See How Kim Kardashian Gets the Perfect Selfie Despite Dr.'s Orders to Give Her Wrist a Rest on KUWTK

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 5:00 AM
Not even an injured wrist is going to keep Kim Kardashian from taking the perfect selfie.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashian, the social media stunner gets creative after her doctor orders her to give her phone a rest.
"My hand hurts. I forgot my brace," Kim tells sister Khloe Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner. "Paxy, will you come over here and help me?"
"What are you having her do?" Khloe asks. "The doctor says I can only hold my phone like this," Kim explains. "So, I'm having paxy take my pics so I can rest my hands."
With KUWTK crew member Paxy's assistance, Kim shoots a short video to promote the launch of her Valentine's Day Kimoji Hearts perfume and her little work around has Kris thinking that her daughter may be on to something.
"It'll protect Kim's hand without missing a beat on social media," Kris confesses to the camera. "I'm definitely gonna poach Paxy to be my selfie assistant."
See how Kim keeps her selfie game strong at all times in the clip above.
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?