See How Kim Kardashian Gets the Perfect Selfie Despite Dr.'s Orders to Give Her Wrist a Rest on KUWTK

Not even an injured wrist is going to keep Kim Kardashian from taking the perfect selfie.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashian, the social media stunner gets creative after her doctor orders her to give her phone a rest.

"My hand hurts. I forgot my brace," Kim tells sister Khloe Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner. "Paxy, will you come over here and help me?"

"What are you having her do?" Khloe asks. "The doctor says I can only hold my phone like this," Kim explains. "So, I'm having paxy take my pics so I can rest my hands."

With KUWTK crew member Paxy's assistance, Kim shoots a short video to promote the launch of her Valentine's Day Kimoji Hearts perfume and her little work around has Kris thinking that her daughter may be on to something.

"It'll protect Kim's hand without missing a beat on social media," Kris confesses to the camera. "I'm definitely gonna poach Paxy to be my selfie assistant."

See how Kim keeps her selfie game strong at all times in the clip above.