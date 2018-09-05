Carrie Underwood Previews Sunday Night Football Song "Game On"

"Game on!"

E! News just gave Carrie Underwood fans a first look at the making of "Game On," the new opener for NBC Sunday Night Football. "It is an honor to be back for my sixth year with Sunday Night Football. We just felt like it was time to maybe switch it up. I got together with a couple of incredible co-writers: Chris DeStefano and Brett James. It was written specifically for Sunday Night Football," the country singer says in the video, "and I feel like it's such a great hype song!"

Underwood's opener will premiere this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on NBC, when the Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. It follows Thursday's NFL Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET, where the Atlanta Falcons will take on 2017 Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles.

"People love Sunday Night Football," Underwood says. "There's excitement and drama!"