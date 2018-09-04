Selena Gomez Has Secretly Been Interning for a Very Important Cause

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Sep. 4, 2018 11:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Selena Gomez, ELLE

Mariano Vivanco/ELLE

Selena Gomez is a woman of many talents.

Yes, she's an actress, singer, producer, fashion designer and philanthropist.  But in a new interview, the 26-year-old revealed she is now an intern for a special company.

While speaking with ELLE magazine, Selena explained that she is now volunteering for A21, a global anti-human trafficking nonprofit that has 14 locations worldwide including one in Southern California.

"I wasn't going to immediately start discussing it. It's out of my comfort zone. I needed to be fully immersed in it," Selena shared with the publication. "I can't be silent about this."

She added, "The idea of human trafficking to me is…I'm flabbergasted."

And before you think this is just another celebrity using her name for a worthy cause, all signs point to Selena deeply committed to the cause. The singer immediately started working five days a week and received an email address with a key to the office.

Photos

Celebrity Interns

The new opportunity got us thinking of all the other famous faces who have worked their way up in various careers by interning at companies. Take a look for yourself in our gallery above.

As for how the new job is making Selena feel, we'll let her explain.

"The moment I turned 26, I felt 26," she explained. "Right now. I feel very sure of where I am. I don't feel erratic or emotionally unstable. Or like I can't handle my emotions, like I used to. It's kind of understanding myself a little more. By all means I don't have myself figured out. But it feels good."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Magazines , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, 2018 Disney ABC TCA Summer Press Tour

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Play "Most Likely To: Bachelor Wedding Edition"

Ben Affleck

How Ben Affleck's Rehab Stay Is Different This Time Around

Julia Roberts, Danny Moder

Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo With Husband Danny Moder

Hocus Pocus, Sanderson Sisters

Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule Will Satisfy All Your Hocus Pocus Desires

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin's NYFW Street Style Are Fall Wardrobe Goals

Kristen Stewart, amfAR, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Kristen Stewart Talks Sexuality: "Ambiguity Is My Favorite Thing Ever"

Colton Underwood, The Bachelor

Colton Underwood's Inevitable and Impressive Journey to Become the Next Bachelor

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.