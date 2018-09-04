Nick Offerman Officiates a Wedding on the Making It Finale (It Sounds As Sweet As You'd Expect)

Making It is going to make it official for one couple. E! News can confirm Making It host and executive producer Nick Offerman, you probably know him best as Parks and Recreation's Ron Swanson, got ordained and married a couple for the show's first season finale.
The couple, David and Talisa, submitted videos for this opportunity and didn't hear anything for months…until a week before the taping that would see them tie the knot. Luckily, the couple and their immediate family lived near the Making It set.
"What we gained far outweighs a lot of the things we didn't get to have, like bachelor and bachelorette parties or even a bridal shower, but I also didn't have to stress for a year planning a wedding. So, for me—it all evened out," Talisa said.
Despite not having a hand in, well, pretty much anything, Talisa said she had no regrets. "We got gifted a handcrafted dream wedding and didn't have to pay for anything; it was such a weight off our shoulders," she said.
Plus, not only did they have celebrities at their wedding, they had a celebrity perform their wedding.
"When we found out it was Nick and Amy we both began screaming; we are huge fans of Nick's, especially David," Tailsa said, noting they weren't too sure about getting married on TV in the first place. "He has such a spirit that makes you feel like you've been knowing each other forever. At one point before the ceremony, he walked up to us and gave me a hug and said, ‘Everything's going to be alright.' I think he saw my jitters with all that was coming together with the set and cameras and family, but at that point—I cried and also knew that we really should just enjoy the moment—and we truly did."
The finale, titled "Happily Ever Crafter," sees the final three Makers create a dream wedding backdrop for the bride and groom, as well as create an heirloom-quality handmade gift designed to last the couple for generations.
NBC recently ordered a second season of the crafting competition series.
"Seeing firsthand the imagination of a true craftsman and, literally, watching them create something out of nothing is pure gold," Paul Telegdy, president of alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. "Amy and Nick's longtime friendship and affection for one another brings the show to a whole other level of fun and we look forward to seeing what season two will bring."
Poehler and Offerman will return for the second season, so get ready for more puns.
"We're sew excited to be Making It again," the duo said in a statement. "We promise season two will have you glued to your seat."
Making It wraps up season one on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. See a sneak peek of the finale above.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)