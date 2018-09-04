Meghan Markle Suits Up Alongside Prince Harry to Honor Severely Ill Kids

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out for a very special ceremony on Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, both donning suits, were spotted arriving to the WellChild Awards on Tuesday afternoon. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are attending the @WellChild Awards, celebrating the inspirational qualities of the UK's seriously ill children and young people, along with those who go that extra mile to make a difference to their lives," Kensingston Palace tweeted along with a video of the royal couple arriving to the ceremony.

For the event, Meghan pulled her hair back into her signature low bun. She paired the look with an Altuzarra Studio black trouser suit along with a Deitas "Coco" Camisole.