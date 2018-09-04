You Need to Watch This Video of Emily Blunt Heckling Dwayne Johnson at the Gym

Emily Blunt isn't afraid to poke fun at her Jungle Cruise co-star Dwayne Johnson.

On Monday, The Rock shared a video of the actress hitting the gym with her cast members and even talking a little bit of smack.

The video was shot at the Iron Paradise—the actor's personal traveling gym that contains 40,000 to 50,000 of steal and iron equipment.

After reminding everyone that the "cast that trains together, stays together," Blunt gave fans a close-up of Johnson finishing his set. She then took a small dig by calling him "toots" and saying he was "looking a little shaky."

But it wasn't until they went over to see their co-star Jack Whitehall that the trash talking was taken to another level. After Whitehall started imitating Johnson, Blunt couldn't help but join in on the fun.

"Iron paradise. Yeah, just hanging out. I'm Dwayne Johnson. I like squats. I like my shakes," she said in a deep voice.

The Fast & Furious star then mocked her British accent.

"Let's go watch some Quidditch. I'm Mary Poppins," he said, citing Blunt's remake of the classic Disney film.