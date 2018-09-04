Lindsay Lohan Wants Fans to "Do the Lilo" After Her Dance Moves Go Viral

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Sep. 4, 2018 9:43 AM
Is Lindsay Lohan the new Queen Bee of the dancing memes?
Over Labor Day weekend, a video of the Mean Girls star started spreading on social media. In the clip, the actress appeared to be living her best life at her new Lohan Beach House club on the Greek island of Mykonos.
What came next was a video of Lindsay busting some signature moves that didn't go unnoticed.
As fans and even a few famous faces decided to recreate the video, Lindsay decided to have some fun and start a movement.
"#DoTheLilo," she wrote on Instagram while sharing Laura Slater's original video of the dance moves. "#Dance." Dina Lohan would later comment, "That's my lil dancer. Love."
The viral moment comes just a couple of months after MTV announced its new reality series with Lindsay. Tentatively titled Lohan Beach Club, the series is set to debut in 2019 and will take place at the Lohan Beach House.
"The exclusive seaside destination will serve as a backdrop for the series, and features luxury spa amenities, a renowned restaurant and a transformative day and nightclub poised to redefine the Mykonos experience," MTV said in a release.
As for the Lohan Beach House, it's the actress' third business venture in the Greek Islands. She also has Lohan Nightclubs in Athens and Lohan Beach House Rhodes in Greece.
In other words, this woman is surrounded by music and dance moves.
So what are you waiting for? Bust a move and #DoTheLilo now!
