Lindsay Lohan Wants Fans to "Do the Lilo" After Her Dance Moves Go Viral

Is Lindsay Lohan the new Queen Bee of the dancing memes?

Over Labor Day weekend, a video of the Mean Girls star started spreading on social media. In the clip, the actress appeared to be living her best life at her new Lohan Beach House club on the Greek island of Mykonos.

What came next was a video of Lindsay busting some signature moves that didn't go unnoticed.

As fans and even a few famous faces decided to recreate the video, Lindsay decided to have some fun and start a movement.

"#DoTheLilo," she wrote on Instagram while sharing Laura Slater's original video of the dance moves. "#Dance." Dina Lohan would later comment, "That's my lil dancer. Love."