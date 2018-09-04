Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has "Come Out the Other Side" After Breast Cancer Battle

Nearly a year to the day since she revealed her breast cancer diagnosis, Julia Louis-Dreyfus can call herself a survivor.

It was late last September that the Emmy winner confirmed she had joined the group of women to be diagnosed with breast cancer. "One in eight women get breast cancer," the star told her followers at the time. "Today, I'm the one."

12 months later, the star has come a long way, but don't expect her to sit dwelling on the last year. "I'm not someone who likes looking back. I look forward. That's how I operate," she told InStyle. "We'll finish an episode, and I am just ready for the next thing...I'm always just moving on, you know?"

One "next thing" is a new role: Key to the Cure ambassador. "Saks Fifth Avenue asked if I wanted to be their Key to the Cure ambassador, and it seemed like a good fit and the timing worked out well," she told InStyle.

As is customary for Saks Fifth Avenue, the luxury department store works annually to raise money for breast cancer charities through selling designer T-shirts. This year, Louis-Dreyfus became a first-time ambassador collaborator when she worked with Wes Gordon, creative director for Carolina Herrera, on a poppy-themed T-shirt, available for sale throughout October. The shirt features the slogan, "We are fighters & we are fighting for a cure."