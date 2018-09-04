Colton Underwood, Ashley Iaconetti and More of Bachelor Nation's Famous Virgins

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Sep. 4, 2018 7:55 AM

Colton Underwood, Ashley Iaconetti, Sean Lowe

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic, Bernard Weil/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Colton Underwood is the new Bachelor.

Good Morning America announced the news on Tuesday.

"I'm very excited," Underwood told host Michael Strahan. "'Third time's a charm.' That's what they say, right? That's what I'm hoping for." 

Fans watched Underwood's embark on his journey to find love during Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. He then participated on the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise. During this time, he pursued a relationship with Tia Booth—another Bachelor contestant who appeared on Arie Luyendyk's season and briefly dated Underwood before he went on Kufrin's season. However, the two ended up calling it quits.

During his time on the ABC shows, Underwood made headlines for revealing he's a virgin. The 26-year-old athlete opened up about his virginity during The Bachelorette's "Men Tell All" special and admitted discussing it on national television was "the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life." 

"But growing up and, you know, being an athlete, it's something that I was ashamed of because it was so openly talked about, you know, in our community," he said. "So, I made up a lot of lies, and I hid it and I was ashamed of it. I wasn't true to who I was, and I feel like people think I'm less of a man because of that. And that's the hardest thing for me to hear." 

However, Underwood isn't going to let this stop him from finding love. He also isn't the only virgin to compete on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. To see other contestants who've talked openly about their virginity, check out the gallery.

Colton Underwood, The Bachelorette

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Colton Underwood

Underwood will hand out the roses on season 23 of The Bachelor. The former football player opened up about his virginity on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and said discussing the topic on national TV was "the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life."

Ashley Iaconetti, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Ashley Iaconetti

Iaconetti revealed she's a virgin on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor. She later went on to star on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, where she met her now fiancé Jared Haibon.

Bachelorette, Sean Lowe

ABC

Sean Lowe

Lowe competed on Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette. He then handed out the roses on season 17 of The Bachelor and described himself as a "born-again virgin." He ended up picking Catherine Giudici, and the two decided to abstain from having sex until their wedding night. The couple is now happily married with two kids.

Becca Tilley, 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Becca Tilley

Like Iaconetti, Tilley also competed on Soules' season of The Bachelor. It was during this season she revealed she's a virgin. She also competed on Ben Higgins season.

Christen Whitney, Bachelor in Paradise

Mitch Haaseth/ABC via Getty Images

Christen Whitney

Whitney competed on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor. It was during this time she revealed she's chosen to abstain from sex due to her faith. She then went on to compete on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, including the most recent season. She also competed on The Proposal.

Corrie Adamson, The Bachelor

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Corrie Adamson

Adamson competed for Jake Pavelka's heart on season 14 of The Bachelor. During an interview with People, the reality star said she was "proud" of her virginity. She also told the magazine she knew she wasn't getting a rose after discussing the fantasy suite with Pavelka.

Sadie Murray, The Bachelor

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Sadie Murray

Murray went looking for love on the ninth season of The Bachelor. While competing for the heart of Prince Lorenzo Borghese, she revealed she's a virgin.

The Bachelor will return to ABC for its 23rd season in January 2019.

