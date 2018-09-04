Colton Underwood, Ashley Iaconetti and More of Bachelor Nation's Famous Virgins

Colton Underwood is the new Bachelor.

Good Morning America announced the news on Tuesday.

"I'm very excited," Underwood told host Michael Strahan. "'Third time's a charm.' That's what they say, right? That's what I'm hoping for."

Fans watched Underwood's embark on his journey to find love during Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. He then participated on the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise. During this time, he pursued a relationship with Tia Booth—another Bachelor contestant who appeared on Arie Luyendyk's season and briefly dated Underwood before he went on Kufrin's season. However, the two ended up calling it quits.

During his time on the ABC shows, Underwood made headlines for revealing he's a virgin. The 26-year-old athlete opened up about his virginity during The Bachelorette's "Men Tell All" special and admitted discussing it on national television was "the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life."

"But growing up and, you know, being an athlete, it's something that I was ashamed of because it was so openly talked about, you know, in our community," he said. "So, I made up a lot of lies, and I hid it and I was ashamed of it. I wasn't true to who I was, and I feel like people think I'm less of a man because of that. And that's the hardest thing for me to hear."

However, Underwood isn't going to let this stop him from finding love. He also isn't the only virgin to compete on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. To see other contestants who've talked openly about their virginity, check out the gallery.