Selena Gomez Breaks Her Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Selena Gomez is careful with her words—and for good reason.

In ELLE's October issue, Gomez reveals she recently moved to Orange County to escape the ever-present paparazzi. "It's been such a release. L.A.'s just gotten really claustrophobic for me," she tells the magazine. "I can't do any of the things I do here in L.A. It's just impossible."

Wherever Gomez goes in L.A., the paparazzi are sure to follow. For example, after Demi Lovato suffered an apparent overdose in July, Gomez appeared upset in candid photos days later. "All I'm saying is, I reached out personally. I didn't do a public thing. I didn't want to. I…I love her," she says, confirming E! News' report. "I've known her since I was 7. So…it's…that's what I'll say."

Considering the public scrutiny she's faced, it's understandable why Gomez would feel protective over Lovato and not one to discuss her one-time BFF's struggles with the press. And now that she's away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood, Gomez feels like she can finally breathe. "Right now, I feel very sure of where I am. I don't feel erratic or emotionally unstable. Or like I can't handle my emotions, like I used to. It's kind of understanding myself a little more. By all means, I don't have myself figured out," the former child star explains. "But it feels good."