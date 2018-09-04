2018 Fall TV Preview: NCIS, Grey's Anatomy And More Scoop on All Your Favorite Returning Shows

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick & Lauren Piester | Tue., Sep. 4, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Fall TV Split

CW, ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX

It's getting darker earlier. The air is getting crisper. School is starting up again. And best of all, new TV is coming. The fall TV season is right around the corner. That means new episodes of your favorites like This Is Us, Riverdale, The Flash and 9-1-1 are coming your way very soon. But you don't have to wait for their season premieres to get the scoop on what's coming up. We're here for you.

In the gallery below, find out when your favorite show returns and what's ahead when it does come back. Warning, there may be some spoilers ahead, but nothing too big to ruin the fun for when you sit down to watch the latest in the Pearson family saga or Olivia Benson collar another perp on Law & Order: SVU's landmark 20th season.

Photos

2018 Fall TV Preview: All the Scoop on Your Favorite Returning Shows

Be sure to keep coming back to E! News for all the latest news, features and interviews for new and returning shows.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News

Candice Patton & Jessica Parker Kennedy Talk "The Flash" Season 5

Carly Chaikin

Mr. Robot Star Carly Chaikin Is Engaged: See Her Ring

This Is Us Season 3

This Is Us Season 3 Key Art Revealed: See Annie Leibovitz's Beautiful Cast Portraits

Colton Underwood, The Bachelor

Colton Underwood Is Your New Bachelor: "Third Time's a Charm"

Tia Booth, Colton Underwood

Bachelor in Paradise's Tia Booth and Colton Underwood Reflect on Their Breakup

Jack Ryan, John Krasinski

John Krasinski Jokes That He's a Transformer Now After Injuring His Knee During Jack Ryan Filming

Reality TV Rebounds, Camille Grammer, Kathryn Dennis, Snooki, The Situation, Lala Kent, Heidi and Spencer

The Art of the Reality TV Rebound

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.