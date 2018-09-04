BREAKING!

Colton Underwood Is Your New Bachelor: "Third Time's a Charm"

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Sep. 4, 2018 5:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Colton Underwood, The Bachelor

ABC

Colton Underwood is the new Bachelor. Underwood, who appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, will hand out roses to potential partners during season 23 of ABC's long-running reality series The Bachelor. The announcement was made on Tuesday, Sept. 4, on Good Morning America.

"I'm very excited," Underwood told Michael Strahan, as other members of Bachelor Nation watched from the side of the stage. "'Third time's a charm.' That's what they say, right? That's what I'm hoping for." Underwood added that what he's "looking forward to most" is getting engaged by the end of his season, "and just getting married shortly after that." And don't worry, women: You don't need to be a major sports fan to win Underwood's heart. As the free agent explained, "You just have to be passionate about something...and be a good person."

Underwood went on to appear in season five of Bachelor in Paradise after getting eliminated during the hometown visits The Bachelorette season 14. He's a pro-football player who previously played tight end for the Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and San Diego Chargers.

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Underwood previously dated Tia Booth. She appeared on season 22 of The Bachelor as a contestant vying for Arie Luyendyk Jr. 's heart. Booth and Underwood reunited on Paradise, which is currently airing on ABC. He also dated Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

Don't expect Booth to make an appearance on The Bachelor. "We are finally on the same page, for the first time in our relationship," Underwood told Strahan, "and we are just good friends."

No air date for season 23 has been set.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment ,
Latest News
Carly Chaikin

Mr. Robot Star Carly Chaikin Is Engaged: See Her Ring

This Is Us Season 3

This Is Us Season 3 Key Art Revealed: See Annie Leibovitz's Beautiful Cast Portraits

Tia Booth, Colton Underwood

Bachelor in Paradise's Tia Booth and Colton Underwood Reflect on Their Breakup

Jack Ryan, John Krasinski

John Krasinski Jokes That He's a Transformer Now After Injuring His Knee During Jack Ryan Filming

Reality TV Rebounds, Camille Grammer, Kathryn Dennis, Snooki, The Situation, Lala Kent, Heidi and Spencer

The Art of the Reality TV Rebound

Emmy Rossum, William H. Macy

William H. Macy Addresses Emmy Rossum's Shameless Exit

The Next Bachelor, Colton, Joe, Jason

The Bachelor Has Picked Its Next Leading Man

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.