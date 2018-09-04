This Is Us Season 3 Key Art Revealed: See Annie Leibovitz's Beautiful Cast Portraits

NBC
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Sep. 4, 2018 5:20 AM
NBC
You saw the behind-the-scenes photos, now it's time to see the final product from Annie Leibovitz's This Is Us season three photo shoot.
E! News, along with Today, can reveal the first look at the beautiful portraits the world-renowned photographer captured of stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore , Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Susah Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan, along with two photos of the cast assembled.
"It's nice to be working with someone who is at the height of their craft and has been so forever," Brown said about the shoot.
"It was a bucket list thing, for sure. It's pretty humbling to think she's watched every episode of our show," Moore said about working with Leibovitz.
Annie Leibovitz/NBC
Do you recognize the Pearson family cabin behind the cast?
Annie Leibovitz/NBC
Season three will explore Jack's time in Vietnam.
Annie Leibovitz/NBC
Season three will follow the love young story between Mandy Moore's Rebecca and Milo Ventimiglia's Jack.
Article continues below
Annie Leibovitz/NBC
Sterling K. Brown has been nominated for two Emmys for playing Randall Pearson. He won in 2017.
Annie Leibovitz/NBC
Chrissy Metz returns as Kate Pearson in season three.
Annie Leibovitz/NBC
Viewers will see Chris Sullivan's Toby grapple with depression in the new season.
Article continues below
Annie Leibovitz/NBC
Viewers will learn more about Susan Kelechi Watson's Beth Pearson in season three.
Annie Leibovitz/NBC
Justin Hartley returns as Kevin Pearson in season three.
Annie Leibovitz/NBC
It's the Pearson family tree.
Article continues below
Leibovitz, who has taken photographs of stars from around the world, including Dolly Parton and Barack Obama, is a big fan of the NBC drama and shot the cast in late July 2018. The new season debuts Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
Check out all the photos above.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?