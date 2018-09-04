This Is Us Season 3 Key Art Revealed: See Annie Leibovitz's Beautiful Cast Portraits

You saw the behind-the-scenes photos, now it's time to see the final product from Annie Leibovitz's This Is Us season three photo shoot.

E! News, along with Today, can reveal the first look at the beautiful portraits the world-renowned photographer captured of stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore , Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Susah Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan, along with two photos of the cast assembled.

"It's nice to be working with someone who is at the height of their craft and has been so forever," Brown said about the shoot.

"It was a bucket list thing, for sure. It's pretty humbling to think she's watched every episode of our show," Moore said about working with Leibovitz.