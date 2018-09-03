Bethenny Frankel Shares How She Is Coping After Dennis Shields' Death

Bethenny Frankel is taking things day-by-day following the shocking death of her boyfriend, Dennis Shields.

The Real Housewives star tweeted her method for coping with sadness on Sunday afternoon. "Doing anything in or by the water is life saving," she shared. "Beach walks. Ocean swims, wakeboarding, clamming, infrared sauna, jacuzzi & my swim really help."

Following the news of Shields' death, the entrepreneur has taken to social media as she mourns her on-again, off-again boyfriend. It hasn't been easy for the reality star, but she said, "When you feel sad, you cry then you just have to force yourself to shift. It's so hard but it works."

It has been almost a month since the CEO was found dead in his Trump Tower apartment in New York on Friday, Aug. 10. He was 51.

Last week, a spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told E! News Shields' cause of death is undetermined. The spokesperson explained, "An OCME autopsy was not performed in this case due to a religious objection, upheld by law in such instances where no criminality is suspected."