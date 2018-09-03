Lala Kent Had a Very Vanderpump-Filled Engagement Celebration in Las Vegas

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Sep. 3, 2018 1:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lala Kent, Randall Emmett

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Lala Kent has a lot to celebrate. 

The Vanderpump Rules starlet turned 28 on Sunday and got engaged to her boyfriend Randall Emmett on Saturday. The couple, who was vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, hopped on a private plane for a spontaneous trip to Las Vegas where they gathered with fellow Vanderpump cast-mates for some celebrating.

A source told E! News that Emmett and Kent dined with Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz at TAO. The insider said the group of friends enjoyed a multi-course dinner, Sandoval gave a speech and they all did a round of shots. Kent even got a dessert with sparklers on it as her friends sang "Happy Birthday" to her.

After dinner, the friends headed to the club Marquee, where their engagement photo was projected on the club's 40-foot screen and enjoyed a performance by Nas.

Photos

Celebrity Engagements of 2018

Emmett popped the question to his love and Kent called it "the best night of my life." She shared pictures of the two of them kissing beneath fireworks as well as an up-close look at her ring. "I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he's here. I'm the happiest girl in the world," she wrote.

Her father Kent Rulon Burningham died in April, but Emmett apparently asked for his blessing to marry Lala before he passed away.

The jeweler Richie Rich from Leon Diamond in New York gave E! News exclusive details about the engagement ring. According to Rich, he and Emmett had been discussing the jewelry for six months and then it was built two months ago. The ring "has a bit over six carats in total" and "the stone goes for about $150,000."

Congratulations to the couple and happy (belated) birthday, Lala!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lala Kent , Vanderpump Rules , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan Spark Breakup Rumors On Instagram

Britney Spears, O2 Arena, London, Instagram

Britney Spears Booed After Mixing Up Two Cities in England

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Denies Rumors That She's Kiki From Drake's "In My Feelings"

Dennis Shields, Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel Shares How She Is Coping After Dennis Shields' Death

Nicki Minaj, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Nicki Minaj Flawlessly Dealt With a Wardrobe Malfunction During Her Concert

Christina Grimmie, Instagram

Christina Grimmie's Mother Dies From Cancer 2 Years After Her Daughter's Death

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Jessica Lopez Really Misses Alex Rodriguez After Being Apart for Only a Day

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.