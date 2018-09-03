Christina Grimmie's Mother Dies From Cancer 2 Years After Her Daughter's Death

Tina Grimmie, the mother of The Voice alumna Christina Grimmie, died from cancer just two years after her daughter's death.

According to a statement posted on Twitter from the Christina Grimmie Foundation, Tina—who was affectionately known as "Mama Grimmie"—"fought a courageous and brave battle with cancer for many years."

The statement described Tina's personality, calling her a "powerful and shining example of motherhood, being an amazing wife while giving love and encouragement to others. Her laugh, energy, passion and joyful spirit will eternally be a part of all of us."

On June 11, 2016, Christina Grimmie was shot the at Orlando's Plaza Live Theater by suspect Kevin James Loibl and approached her alone. She later died at the hospital from her wounds. Her brother Marcus Grimmie was dubbed a "hero" for attempting to halt Loibl.

An autopsy report later revealed that the 22-year-old singer died from gunshot wounds to the head and chest.