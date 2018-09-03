Catherine Zeta-Jones Sends Her Son Off to College with Sweet Video

Catherine Zeta-Jones just reached a major milestone in her life: sending her son off to college.

Dylan Michael Douglas is fully moved into his Brown University dorm room clad with Union Jack pillows and a Rolling Stones poster on his wall. While the family dropped Dylan off at school, Zeta-Jones took photos and compiled them into a slideshow, which she uploaded onto Instagram with Electric Light Orchestra's "Mr. Blue Sky" playing as the background music.

Moments in the slideshow include videos of Dylan and his sister Carys Zeta Douglas walking down the street in front of campus as well as their father, Michael Douglas, walking down the stairs with Dylan. In one emotional snippet, the college freshman is seen hugging his sister very tightly and looks as if he's crying a bit.

Proud mom Zeta-Jones also added a video of herself with baby Dylan and other pictures of him as a newborn. The video concludes with a beautiful black and white photo of them with the words "Good luck!"