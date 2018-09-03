Catherine Zeta-Jones Sends Her Son Off to College with Sweet Video

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Sep. 3, 2018 7:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Catherine Zeta Jones, Michael Douglas, Dylan Douglas

Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones just reached a major milestone in her life: sending her son off to college.

Dylan Michael Douglas is fully moved into his Brown University dorm room clad with Union Jack pillows and a Rolling Stones poster on his wall. While the family dropped Dylan off at school, Zeta-Jones took photos and compiled them into a slideshow, which she uploaded onto Instagram with Electric Light Orchestra's "Mr. Blue Sky" playing as the background music.

Moments in the slideshow include videos of Dylan and his sister Carys Zeta Douglas walking down the street in front of campus as well as their father, Michael Douglas, walking down the stairs with Dylan. In one emotional snippet, the college freshman is seen hugging his sister very tightly and looks as if he's crying a bit.

Proud mom Zeta-Jones also added a video of herself with baby Dylan and other pictures of him as a newborn. The video concludes with a beautiful black and white photo of them with the words "Good luck!"

Photos

Celeb Kids Go Back to School!

Dylan uploaded a picture of his own onto Instagram. It showed his half of the dorm room, including his neatly made bed, his desk and dresser and captioned it "a new home".

The Feud star has a penchant for uploading family-filled pictures to her Instagram account. Before Dylan turned 18, she added a picture of him reading a collectors edition of a Mick Jagger Rolling Stone issue wearing some type of outfit. The next picture included him as a young boy wearing a pirate outfit.

Back on Dylan's 17th birthday, she added a similar video to the one she posted of him heading off to college. Mother, father and son also all posed together before the 18-year-old's high school rite of passage: prom. "Prom Proud! Graduation around the corner! So proud of you Dylan, college bound! Love you so," she wrote.

Congratulations, Dylan, on starting your freshman year!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Catherine Zeta-Jones , School , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Trendsetters at Work, OSEA

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Love This Malibu-Based Skin-Care Brand

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Uses This $5 Body Lotion as Face Highlighter

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel's Travel Photos From Europe Are the Definition of Vacation Envy

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Now Enjoying a Day in the Mountains

Anthony Bourdain, Asia Argento

CNN Removes Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Episodes Featuring Asia Argento

Halsey, G-Eazy

Halsey and G-Eazy Enjoy Fun in the Sun Together 2 Days After Kissing Onstage

Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling

Emma Stone Reveals Why She "Can't Imagine" Her Life Without Ryan Gosling

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.