John Krasinski Jokes That He's a Transformer Now After Injuring His Knee During Jack Ryan Filming

Watch out because there's a new Transformer in town, and its name is John Krasinski.

The actor spoke with E! News' Ellie Lee during an event for the new Amazon series Jack Ryan, which stars Krasinski as the eponymous character. Filming the show took Krasinski and the cast all over the world, including Europe and the Middle East. At one point, however, the action got a little too real for the star. "I shattered my knee in four places," Krasinski told E! News. "It was really painful."

After the injury, the star of A Quiet Place was "rushed to the hospital" but ultimately headed back to the U.S. for surgery. At one point, Krasinski pointed to his leg and joked, "This is all robotic. I'm a Transformer now."

His pain wasn't evident while speaking with E! News, but what was pretty clear was how muscular and toned he got while preparing for the series. The actor seems pretty humble about it all. When called "mad buff," Krasinski said, "I don't know where 'mad buff' is on the scale, but it sounds pretty close to the top.'"

It does indeed.