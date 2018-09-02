Childish Gambino Pokes Fun at Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott and Kanye West in Music Video

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 2, 2018 10:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Childish Gambino, Music Video, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott

Wolf + Rothstein

Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, parodies and pays tribute to a slew of fellow black celebrities in his latest music video, the animated "Feels Like Summer."

The clip, which dropped on Saturday, pokes fun at Nicki Minaj's feud with Travis Scott, fueled by her anger over his album beating hers for the No. 1 spot on the U.S. chart. The two are depicted as children playing with blocks, with Nicki placing one on top of a house she built and Travis then removing one from the bottom to make the whole thing topple over.

An animated figure resembling Kanye West also makes an appearance in "Feels Like Summer." He is shown sobbing while wearing a rep "Make America Great Again" cap supporting Donald Trump, who the rapper has praised several times, while getting a hug from Michelle Obama.

Read

Nicki Minaj Clarifies She Still "F--king Loves" Kylie Jenner Amid Travis Scott Feud

Other celebs depicted in the video include Jaden SmithDrakeFutureSnoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Dr. Dre, Diddy, Will Smith, Rihanna, Jay-Z, and his wife Beyoncé, who wears a RIP Fredo Santana shirt—an homage to the rapper who passed away earlier this year.

The late Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson also make appearances in the clip.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Donald Glover , Music , Travis Scott , Nicki Minaj , Kanye West , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
G-Eazy, Halsey

G-Eazy Kisses Halsey Onstage Amid Reconciliation Rumors and Machine Gun Kelly Feud

Joe Simpson, Jessica Simpson, Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson-Ross Gives a Health Update on Dad Joe Simpson Following Prostate Cancer Battle

Ariana Grande Performs at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Ariana Grande, Bishop Charles H. Ellis III

This Bishop Thought Ariana Grande Was a Taco Bell Item at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

LGBTQ Pop Stars

Inside Pop Music's Rising Rainbow Revolution

Eminem

Eminem's Kamikaze Features Anti-Gay Slurs and Donald Trump Disses

Tito & Jackie Celebrate Michael Jackson's 60th Birthday

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.