Katie Lee Is Married: Food Network Star Weds Ryan Biegel

Katie Lee is married!

The 36-year-old Food Network star and cookbook author wed television producer Ryan Biegel on Sunday. The two tied the knot in front of family and friends at an outdoor ceremony at the Lo Scoglio da Tommaso hotel and restaurant at the Marina del Cantone on the Amalfi Coast of Italy, where they have been vacationing over the past week.

The bride wore a sleeveless white gown with a long train and the groom wore a dark suit.

"We're married!" Lee wrote on Instagram, alongside a wedding photo.

"Boom, done it. #married," Biegel wrote on his own page.

Lee, who co-hosts the Food Network's The Kitchen and hosts the Cooking Channel's Beach Bites with Katie Lee, and Biegel, who has worked on shows such as his wife's latter series as well as Top Chef and The Real Housewives of New York City, announced their engagement in March during a trip to Paris.