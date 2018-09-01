Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Celebrate 4th Anniversary With Sweet Tributes to Each Other

Ashlee Simpson/Instagram
Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross are sharing the love on social media.
The couple, whose show Ashlee+Evan airs on E! on Sept. 9, just celebrated their 4-year anniversary together. Ashlee posted a picture of herself kissing Evan's cheek and wrote, "Happy anniversary my love. you make everything so fun, and beautiful!! I'm thankful for the day you walked into my life. I love you with all my heart."
Evan shared similar words in his Instagram tribute to his wife. In a picture of Ashlee and their 3-year-old daughter, Jagger Snow Ross, he said, "HAPPY ANNIVERSARY MY LOVE. You are my life!!! Everyday with you is like a dream! 4 years with the love of my life!!!!!!! Obsessed with u! And thank you for this Angel Baby J. My ladies!! My loves"
Ashlee and Evan seem to coordinate their Instagram posts the same way they always match seamlessly on red carpets or at home together.
The singers were first seen out together holding hands back in 2013 and have been sharing PDA together ever since. They got engaged Jan. 13, 2013 while vacationing in Hawaii and got married on Aug. 31, 2014 at Diana Ross's (yes, that's Evan's mom) estate in Connecticut. The legendary singer also officiated the wedding.
In July 2015, the "Pieces of Me" singer gave birth to their daughter, Jagger. That's their first child together but Ashlee has another child, Bronx Mowgli Wentz, with Fall Out Boy member and ex-husband Pete Wentz.
In March, the couple discussed expanding their family during an interview on The Raw World. "I'd love more kids. We're definitely having another one," Evan said.
Ashlee agreed. "Being a mom is my number one thing in life," she said.
According to the mom, big brother Bronx is "creative and sweet" and "has an old soul." Jagger, on the other hand, is taking lessons from grandma Diana. "She's already like, 'Give me the microphone and the shiny dresses,'" Ashlee explained. "She wants to dress in glitter."