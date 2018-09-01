George W. Bush Passing Michelle Obama Candy at John McCain's Funeral Is the Internet's New Favorite Moment

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
by Lena Grossman | Sat., Sep. 1, 2018 8:06 PM
Former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President George W. Bush shared a sweet moment today during Senator John McCain's funeral.
Michelle and former President Barack Obama sat next to Bush and fellow former First Lady Laura Bush at the service. At one point during Sen. Joe Lieberman's eulogy, CNN's camera cut across to Bush handing Michelle a piece of candy, which was given to him by Laura. President Bush tried to do it stealthily doing the classic no-eye-contact-while-I-pass-to-you move, but the seconds-long moment instantly caught the attention of the Internet.
This was a light-hearted moment amid a solemn and emotional funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral. Both Presidents Bush and Obama gave eulogies at the funeral, praising their former political competitor while subtly making digs at President Donald Trump. President Bush said during his speech, "Perhaps above all, John detested the abuse of power. He could not abide bigots and swaggering despot."
President Obama made a joke about the fact that he and President Bush were asked to speak at the service. Obama defeated McCain in 2008 and Bush won the Republican nomination during the 2000 election. "What better way to get a last laugh than to make George and I say nice things about him to a national audience?" he quipped during his address.
McCain's daughter, Meghan McCain, gave a powerful tribute to her father during the service. Like the former presidents, she, too, took jabs at the president without mentioning him by name. "We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who live lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served," she said during her eulogy.
The Internet, to no surprise, had a field day sharing the brief but lively moment between Michelle Obama and George W. Bush in the National Cathedral's pews.
I'd like to think that moments like this between W. Bush and Michelle Obama are what McCain was hoping for. pic.twitter.com/vYE3A46Ity— Brenna Williams (@brennawilliams) September 1, 2018
The camera just cut away from Joe Lieberman's joke about John McCain to Laura Bush just passing a hard church candy to Michelle Obama thru George Bush and it might be the most amazing thing I've ever seen. #NationalCathedral— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 1, 2018
I love George Bush and Michelle Obama’s friendship. Whether it’s friendly ribbing each other or sharing candy. It’s really nice to see. pic.twitter.com/BuWwkS9OTi— H3 (@henryheistand) September 1, 2018
I'd totally watch a travel show where George Bush and Michelle Obama go abroad and get up to wacky adventures. https://t.co/0US5Sot36G— Ben Harris (@btharris93) September 1, 2018
This is hardly the first public display of friendship between the two. In Sept. 2016, the two shared a hug at the National Museum of African American History and Culture opening in Washington, D.C. and the reaction was just as similar.
