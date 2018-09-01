Good Morning America Co-Host Lara Spencer Gets Married

Wedding bells were ringing today for Good Morning America co-host Lara Spencer!

Spencer and Rick McVey tied the knot in Vail, Colo., People reports. The bride wore an Adam Zohar Bridal gown and was accompanied down the aisle by her son, Duff Haffenreffer.

Zohar spoke with E! News about the dress design and the fast turnaround time for the bride-to-be. The Israeli designer got a call from his shop in New York needing a dress for Spencer as soon as possible because her original wasn't exactly what she ordered. Zohar explained they needed the dress in one week, but the fabric takes seven months to create. It was, however, Spencer's lucky day. "We actually had just enough fabric for one dress for Lara Spencer," he told E! News.

"In one week we created a new dress and shipped it to New York," he said. "And she's happy."

Zohar and Spencer never even met in person, but she knew exactly what type of dress from his collection she wanted. The wedding dress is nude, high-neck and open-backed. The dress is "kind of mermaid" because the lace flows down at the bottom. The lace flowers on the gown were sewn by hand.