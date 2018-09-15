Why Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser Remain So Private

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are one of the most private celebrity couples in Hollywood, and they seem pretty happy with that.

The Gilmore Girls alum, who turns 37 on Sunday, and the 39-year-old actor have rarely appeared together at Hollywood events. They were last seen together at the 2017 Emmy Awards; he joined her as she supported her nominated co-stars from A Handmaid's Tale a week after she won a preliminary Emmy for her guest role. She is nominated again for her part, which was extended to a supporting role, at this year's 2018 Emmy Awards, which takes place on September 17.

Bledel and Kartheiser met on the set of Mad Men more than six years ago. She guest-starred on a few 2012 episodes as a mentally unstable woman and wife of a businessman who seduces Kartheiser's seedy and equally married ad man character Pete Campbell. The two did not date until that fifth season wrapped.