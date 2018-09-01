Bono Loses His Voice During U2 Concert in Berlin and Ends Show Early

After he left the stage, many in the crowd of about 17,000 people began to sing the U2 track "40 (How Long)", which contains the lyrics "How long, how long, how long / How long to sing this song."

After about 40 minutes, the show was canceled. It marked the second time U2 has had to cancel a show mid-concert since 1989, when the band cut short a concert in Amsterdam after Bono experienced voice problems.

A venue official told the crowd in Berlin that the show would be rescheduled and that concertgoers' tickets would be honored for the new date.

U2 has not commented and it is unclear if the rest of the tour will be affected . The band is set to perform next in Cologne, Germany on Tuesday.