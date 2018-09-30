Low-Key Loves: Don Gummer, Stedman Graham and More Under-the-Radar Celebrity Partners

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 30, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Don Gummer, Meryl Streep, Long Term Couples

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Happy anniversary, Meryl Streepand Don Gummer!

Who's he? You may ask. The Oscar winner is married to a sculptor, Don Gummer, and the two celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Sunday. You don't see him on a red carpet that much. He and Streep are parents to four children—musician and actor Henry Wolfe Gummer, actresses Mamie Gummer and Grace Gummer and model Louisa Gummer.

While many celebrities marry other famous people, some stars' spouses or boyfriends or girlfriends hold "regular" jobs and are very under-the-radar.  Other celebs marry within the entertainment industry, but their partners simply choose to stay out of the spotlight most of the time, although they may make a rare red carpet appearance. They keep their relationship low-key, and that's cool. Even cooler: Many such couples have been married for an extended period of time—a rare feat indeed in Hollywood!

In 2014, the New York Daily News' Confidenti@l asked Gummer if he ever gets sick of playing wingman as he watches Streep collect honors.

"Not sick, I just don't get excited," he replied. "She just always hates asking people or having people asked to come support her. She gets tired of it...after a while what can they say."

Photos

Under-the-Radar Celebrity Partners

See more under-the-Radar celebrity partners above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meryl Streep , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

All the Times Pete Davidson Talked About Ariana Grande Engagement on SNL Premiere

Kanye West, Adam Driver, Kenan Thompson, SNL

Kanye West Dressed Up as a Giant Perrier Bottle During SNL Performance

Matt Damon

Matt Damon Makes Surprise Appearance on Saturday Night Live Premiere

Janet Jackson, 2018 Global Citizen Festival

Janet Jackson Honors Late Family Members at Global Citizen Festival

Dakota Johnson, 2018 Global Citizen Festival

Dakota Johnson Shares Her Phone Number With the Entire Global Citizen Festival Crowd

Chris Martin, 2018 Global Citizen Festival

Chris Martin Assures Global Citizen Festival Attendees They're "All Safe" After Fence Collapses

Cardi B, 2018 Global Citizen Concert

Cardi B Performs at Global Citizen Festival Before Chaos Ensues When Fence Barrier Falls

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.