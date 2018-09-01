Mel B's Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Argues She's Not Fit to Maintain Custody

  • By
    &

by Alli Rosenbloom & Mike Vulpo | Sat., Sep. 1, 2018 7:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Stephen Belafonte, Mel B

Mike Windle/Getty Images

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte have come to a temporary agreement after facing off in court.

On Friday morning, the America's Got Talent judge faced new accusations from her ex-husband who questioned her ability to retain custody of her children.

According to court declarations obtained by TMZ, Stephen submitted a declaration from Russell Updegraff who claims to be responsible for watching two of Mel B's kids. He argued that they are at serious risk because of Mel B's drinking problem.

Stephen's hope was that he could obtain temporary custody of his kids in hopes that Mel B can go to rehab and get clean.

"Stephan and Russell have made a partnership to gang up on Mel, that's what's going on," a source close to Mel B shared with E! News. "Today they came to a temporary agreement, so to speak. Stephan doesn't have sole legal custody. He doesn't have sole physical custody. The judge is not changing any orders. Mel remains having full custody of Madison today. Mel has agreed to do the random drug testing."

A source close to Stephen added, "He just wants to protect the kids and make sure they're taken care of by somebody who is fit to take care of them. The docs filed today outline why Stephan believes she is not fit to care for the kids."

Photos

Where Are America's Got Talent's Most Memorable Finalists

Mel B and Stephen's attorneys are not commenting. Both parties are due back in court Tuesday morning before Mel B appears on a live episode of America's Got Talent.

Today's court developments come after Mel B revealed her plan to seek further professional help after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"You know, no, I'm not an alcoholic. No, I'm not a sex addict," she shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "You know, I was with the same person for 10 years and that was quite a turmoil, very intense. That's all I can say about it. I'd like to say a lot more, but we're on this show—let's keep it P.C. But yeah, I address a lot of those issues [in the book] and I did kind of have to ease my pain...I do suffer a lot from PTSD."

As a result, the Spice Girls member has decided to enter a "proper therapy program" in the coming weeks.

"Sometimes it is too hard to cope with all the emotions I feel. But the problem has never been about sex or alcohol—it is underneath all that," Mel B explained in a statement to The Sun. "I am fully aware I have been at a crisis point. No one knows myself better than I do, but I am dealing with it."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mel B , Legal , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ariana Grande, Bishop Charles H. Ellis III

Bishop Apologizes for Touching Ariana Grande at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

John David Madison, JD Madison, Southern Charm

Southern Charm's J.D. Madison Accused of Sexual Assault

Zendaya, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Inside Zendaya's Seamless Transition From Disney Channel Star to Hollywood It Girl

ESC: Cute College Wear

Cute College Wear You Can't Get on Campus

Joe Simpson, Jessica Simpson, Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson-Ross Gives a Health Update on Dad Joe Simpson Following Prostate Cancer Battle

ESC: Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel's Skin Expert's "Ageless Facial in a Box" and More Beauty Launches

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Inside Serena Williams' Gratifying, Terrifying and Completely Life-Changing First Year as a Mom

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.