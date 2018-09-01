Cute College Wear You Can't Get on Campus

Pixelformula/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock
by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Sep. 1, 2018 6:00 AM
Whether you're a student, an alumni or anything in between, back-to-school season is an exciting time, y'all.
Not only is it a fresh start, in a way, it's also a time when you can come together with other sports fans and really support you favorite college team. Chances are if you don't have a fave team yourself, someone you know does and, by default, that team becomes your team, too. And what do you do when a big game comes around?
Dress accordingly in school colors, of course. You used to be confined to the three options sold at the campus bookstore, but not anymore. Today's school letters are so much chicer and just waiting for you to scoop 'em up!
BUY IT: Victoria's Secret Pink NEW! UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (USC) CHOKER NECK PULLOVER HOODIE, $70
BUY IT: Victoria's Secret Pink NEW! UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA LOS ANGELES CLASSIC PANT, $55
BUY IT: American Eagle TAILGATE WOMEN'S VIRGINIA TECH BOYFRIEND SWEATSHIRT, $60
BUY IT: American Eagle TAILGATE WOMEN'S SOUTH CAROLINA POCKET T-SHIRT, $30
BUY IT: Victoria's Secret Pink NEW! TEXAS A AND M UNIVERSITY BLING CAMPUS SPLIT NECK PULLOVER, $70
BUY IT: Victoria's Secret Pink NEW! BOISE STATE UNIVERSITY PERFECT FULL-ZIP, $70
BUY IT: American Eagle TAILGATE WOMEN'S MICHIGAN CREW SWEATSHIRT, $60
BUY IT: American Eagle TAILGATE WOMEN'S STANFORD UNIVERSITY T-SHIRT, $32
BUY IT: American Eagle TAILGATE WOMEN'S UCLA BOMBER JACKET, $63
BUY IT: Victoria's Secret Pink NEW! UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ATHLETIC MESH TEE, $40
BUY IT: American Eagle TAILGATE WOMEN'S IOWA STATE SPLIT NECK T-SHIRT, $45
BUY IT: American Eagle TAILGATE WOMEN'S ALABAMA COLORBLOCK TANK, $40
BUY IT: American Eagle TAILGATE WOMEN'S NYU POCKET T-SHIRT, $38
BUY IT: Victoria's Secret Pink NEW! MIAMI OF OHIO UNIVERSITY BLING PERFECT QUARTER-ZIP, $65
BUY IT: Victoria's Secret Pink NEW! WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY CUTOFF RAW EDGE NECK TEE, $37
Go on, what are you waiting for?
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
