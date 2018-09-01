Jessica Biel's Skin Expert's "Ageless Facial in a Box" and More Beauty Launches

  By
by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Sep. 1, 2018 4:04 AM

ESC: Jessica Biel

George Pimentel/WireImage

Your fall shopping list just got a lot more exciting. 

Thanks Hollywood's most loved aestheticians, makeup artists and beauty brands, there's a number of new launches coming out this month that you may want to add to your vanity. From Cartier's new fragrance that will make you smell diamonds to Pat McGrath's newest eyeshadow palette, these products are highly-anticipated and won't be on shelves too long. 

For example, Beverly Hills-based aesthetician Olga Lorencin, whose clientele includes Jessica Biel, Viola Davis, Reese Witherspoon and Halle Berry, is coming out with a new treatment...in a box. The Ageless Facial in a Box includes a peel treatment she uses to maintain her clients' radiant, wrinkle-free complexion and costs less than $100.

Photos

Need-to-Know Beauty Products Launching in August

Getting excited? There's more. Be the first to know by scrolling through September's beauty launches below!

ESC: September Beauty Launches

Cartier Carat Eau de Parfum

Do you want to smell like diamonds? Today, Cartier is bringing it's newest addition to Nordstrom. The fragrance entails the scents of seven flowers, which represent the colors of the rainbow, including honeysuckle, tulip and iris. Like the rays of light in a diamond, when placed together, these floral notes create a decadent scent that you'll want to try.

Launch Date: September 1st

ESC: September Beauty Launches

Sisley-Paris Le Phyto-Rouge Collection

The French beauty brand is releasing 20 colorful shades of a new, moisturizing lipstick. The $57 formula includes a "hydrobooster complex," which uses hyaluronic acid and Konjac Glucomannans to increase water content in your lips, enhancing their shape.

Launch Date: September 1st

ESC: September Beauty Launches

GHD Platinum+

Have you ever panicked, thinking that you may have left your flat iron on? Ghd is solving this problem, as well other common issues with hot tools with its new ghd platinum+. The $249 flat iron includes technology that promises to decrease breakage by 70%, a sleep mode that turns your tool off at 30 minutes of inactivity and a 9 ft cord.

Launch Date: September 1st

ESC: September Beauty Launches

Beauty Pie Shimmer Bar

Described as "silky, soft and spectacular," this highlighting palette includes rose gold, gold and silver hues to suit all skin tones. And for less than $10, it promises a radiance that anyone can buy into.

Launch Date: September 1st 

ESC: September Beauty Launches

Elemis Peptide4 Thousand Flower Mask

This mask uses Nordic Peat (a mineral-heavy flower), Sweet Clover, Willow Tree, Lactic Acid and Brazilian Black Clay to restore your skin's radiance, tone your complexion and create a smooth surface for makeup application. 

Launch Date: September 1st

ESC: September Beauty Launches

Charlotte Tilbury THE PILLOW TALK BLUSHER SWISH & GLOW

Following the success of her Pillow Talk lip collection, celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is adding blush to the line. Referred to as a "cashmere bouquet of naughty, pink-crushed hues with an orgasmic, skin-brightening, gold-flecked lilt," the two-toned product promises to give a warm yet natural glow.

Launch Date: September 6th

ESC: September Beauty Launches

Pat McGrath Labs MOTHERSHIP V: Bronze Seduction Eye Palette

After a sneak preview of the palette during the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018 runway show, Pat McGrath's MOTHERSHIP V: Bronze Seduction Eye Palette is finally going on sale. 

"This legendary eye palette allows you to transcend the spectrum and accentuate the natural beauty of the face with a collection of highly-advanced formulations that work together to highlight, sculpt, shape and transform the eyes with supernatural effects," the famous makeup artist said in a release. 

Launch Date: September 7th

ESC: September Beauty Launches

Olga Lorencin Ageless Facial in a Box

Now, you don't need to travel to an aesthetician to get a really good peel. Celeb-loved skin pro, Olga Lorencin, is launching  the Ageless Facial in a Box, which includes the Brightening Cream Peel and Hydrating Sleep Mask. Used as a two-step process, the product promises to minimize current fine lines and wrinkles and protect skin from the aging process.

Launch Date: September 10th

ESC: September Beauty Launches

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Collector Edition Velvet Fatale

"Velvet Fatale brings out our inner femme fatale," Carolina Herrera de Baez said in press release. "It reassures us and empowers us while making us feel very feminine. It is the ultimate seduction weapon!"

Beyond the smell of seduction, the fragrance is packaged in red velvet high heel, which is sure to elevate your at-home beauty display.

Launch Date: September 15th

ESC: September Beauty Launches

L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum

Just in: This product has 8 patents pending. Promising to transform skin with daily use, the oil-based serum uses Marjoram Extract, Acmella Oleacera Extract and Immortelle Essential Oil to recover and repair skin while you're sleeping. Essentially, it's beauty sleep made easy.

Launch Date: 

