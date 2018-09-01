Inside Serena Williams' Gratifying, Terrifying and Completely Life-Changing First Year as a Mom

Once upon a time, Serena Williamscouldn't get enough of the Australian Open, or at least the city of Melbourne.

"I just have so many friends here; I have so many things that I can do," she said. "It's the only tournament that when I lose early, I hang out until it's over. It's like I never want to leave here."

In 2013, while in town for the French Open, she kicked back in her cozy 2-bedroom pied-a-terre in Paris, within shouting distance of the Eiffel Tower. "I really fell in love with Paris six years ago," she told USA Today. "A lot of Americans don't like Europe, and I can understand. But I like a change."

She certainly never minded going to London in preparation for Wimbledon—and that was even before she had an in with the royal family.

And Serena has always been the toast of New York, whether she's here for the U.S. Open, the Met Gala, Fashion Week, shooting commercials, or otherwise just enjoying the city, and the home crowd just loves her.

But everything's different now.