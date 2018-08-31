Christy Carlson Romano Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Aug. 31, 2018 2:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Christy Carlson Romano

Image Group LA via Getty Images

Christy Carlson Romano's family is growing! 

The former Disney star is pregnant, E! News can confirm. This marks baby No. 2 for Christy and husband Brendan Rooney, who previously welcomed daughter Isabella in 2016. 

"We are so excited, we just can't keep this a secret any longer!" the Kim Possible alum captioned her announcement on Instagram. 

Romano said she's feeling "blessed" to experience pregnancy for a second time, telling People, "I always wanted two kids... My husband and I are overjoyed that our little girl is going to have a sibling. 

It's an exciting time for the actress, who is set to make an appearance in the upcoming live-action version of Kim Possible. Set to premiere in 2019, it's reported that Romano (who voiced the titular character during all four seasons of the '00s series) was cast in a cameo role. 

Photos

2018 Celebrity Babies

Shortly after giving birth to her first bundle of joy, Christy shared with E! News the greatest parts of becoming a mama. 

"The most surprising thing about being a mom is how much your perspective shifts almost immediately," she explained. "It's like you become a new person! What I am finding most is how much you feel the need to embrace your new self without forgetting the old you, too."

The 34-year-old added, "I am so blessed to have a supportive husband and family. Having this experience is very humbling in that you learn how to ask for help. I have never had more respect for single moms. They should be given awards!"

Romano and Rooney first began dating in February 2011. They tied the knot on New Year's Eve in 2013 during an intimate ceremony in Canada.

Congratulations to the entire family! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pregnancies , Babies , Family , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Noah Centineo

Listen Up, Ladies! Noah Centineo Reveals What it Takes to Date Him

Aretha Franklin

Watch Aretha Franklin's Star-Studded Funeral Live

Emmy Rossum, William H. Macy

William H. Macy Addresses Emmy Rossum's Shameless Exit

The Next Bachelor, Colton, Joe, Jason

The Bachelor Has Picked Its Next Leading Man

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Getaway to Mexico

Shopping: Neon Green

16 Ways to Pull Off Celebs' Current Fave Color: Neon Green

Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy, 2018 Tony Awards

Claire Danes Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.