16 Ways to Pull Off Celebs' Current Fave Color: Neon Green

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Aug. 31, 2018 2:50 PM
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
When we spy a new celeb street style trend, we always take a pause.
A pause to ask ourselves: Do we like this trend? Could we pull this trend off in our own lives? Often times it's a pass (purely for practicality reasons), but this one's got us pondering a bit harder. If you haven't noticed a handful of famous faces have been sporting neon green out and about as of late, and we're kind of into it. It's a bold shade, yes. But it's also surprisingly flattering and, quite honestly, a welcome pop of color amongst the typical muted fall color palette we gravitate towards.
So whether you want to try it in does or from head-to-toe, here are 16 options to get you started.
BUY IT: By the Way Joy Mini Bandage Set, $74
BUY IT: Prada Fluorescent Green Logo Nylon Clutch Bag, $895
BUY IT: Solid & Striped The Morgan Neon Triangle Bikini Top, $39
Article continues below
BUY IT: NBD Apple Martini Midi, $90
BUY IT: TLA by Morgan Stewart Jean Michel Legging, $98
BUY IT: Victoria Victoria Beckham Cropped Wool Coat, $995
Article continues below
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Neon Green Oversized Slogan Jumper Dress, $35
BUY IT: Hanes x Karla x Revolve the Neon Baby Tee, $24
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Lime Neon Square Neck Crop, $15
Article continues below
BUY IT: Forever 21 Plus Size Surplice Tulip-Hem Maxi Dress, $28
BUY IT: FENTY Women's Cleated Creeper Surf, $35
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Exreme Plunge Bodysuit, $12
Article continues below
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Neon Green Bandeau V Bar Bodycon Dress, $18
BUY IT: Betsey Johnson Hearts Don't Lie Clutch, $55
BUY IT: Same Bandeau Top, $66
Article continues below
BUY IT: Christopher Kane Oversized Ribbed Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $1,075
Neon green, you've got us feeling like the paparazzi aren't far behind.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?