The Truth About Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's Enduring 30-Year Marriage

So, chemistry? Check. A certain affinity for each other is obviously important. And shared priorities plus a commitment to seeing this thing through. The rest Sedgwick chalks up to luck and careful adherence to a few rules: "Keep the fights clean, and don't have sex with somebody else," she detailed to Good Housekeeping in 2010. "Monogamy is a given, like 'Put the toilet seat down.'"

Oddly, though, their union—which places them in the annals of history beside Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, the celebrity pairs who truly better never break up—wasn't a certainty in the beginning. When Sedgwick first laid eyes on Bacon on the set of the 1988 PBS remake of the play Lemon Sky, she kinda thought he was a jerk.

Well, actually, the first time they met she was a shy 12-year-old attempting to let the 19-year-old stage actor she was impressed with his work. He was grabbing some food at a deli post-performance and "a little girl was in there who had just seen the matinee, and her brother said, 'You liked that actor, go tell him you liked him,'" he recalled in a 2014 interview on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, "and it was Kyra."