This Bishop Thought Ariana Grande Was a Taco Bell Item at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Aug. 31, 2018 10:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, Bishop Charles H. Ellis III

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Bishop Charles H. Ellis III may need to be pop cultured.

During Friday morning's star-studded memorial for Aretha Franklin, dozens of talented musicians took to the stage and performed for the Queen of Soul.

One special artist was Ariana Grande who arrived at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit to sing "A Natural Woman."

After her musical tribute, Bishop Charles joined the singer onstage where he admitted he wasn't completely familiar with Ariana's work before the event.

"I've got to apologize because I have to brush up. My 28-year-old daughter tells me, 'Dad! You are old at 60,'" he shared. "When I saw Ariana Grande on the program, I thought that was a new something at Taco Bell."

Say what?!

Photos

Aretha Franklin Funeral: Farewell to The Queen of Soul

"Girl, let me give you all your respect," he shared before sharing a hug with the Grammy nominated star. "Did you enjoy this icon? She is an icon herself. Come on, make her feel loved."

Ariana certainly felt the love as she laughed at Bishop Charles' joke and told the crowd, "We love you Aretha." She attended the event with fiancé Pete Davidson who was able to spend time with former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton before the service began.

Earlier this month, Ariana appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she paid tribute to the Queen of Soul by performing "Natural Woman."

"It's an honor to have met her and we're going to celebrate her," she told Jimmy Fallon.

Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson and more artists were expected to perform at Aretha's televised memorial this morning.

The Queen of Soul will later be entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery in her hometown of Detroit. Until then, you can watch the service online now

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Aretha Franklin , Music , Death , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
LGBTQ Pop Stars

Inside Pop Music's Rising Rainbow Revolution

Eminem

Eminem's Kamikaze Features Anti-Gay Slurs and Donald Trump Disses

Tito & Jackie Celebrate Michael Jackson's 60th Birthday

Cardi B Wants $300,000 Minimum to Perform Post-Baby?

Prince Harry Sings Onstage at "Hamilton" Charity Show

BTS & K-Pop's United States Takeover

Taylor Swift Honors Aretha Franklin at Detroit Concert

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.