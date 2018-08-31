Justin Bieber's Style Has Done a 180 and We Have Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin to Thank

With each new love story comes a whole new fashion story.

Ever since Justin Bieber got down on one knee and proposed to Hailey Baldwin, the Hollywood couple has been inseparable.

Whether traveling across the country for mini vacations or enjoying dinner and church date nights, the pair can't get enough of one another.

But as the famous pair celebrates their new relationship status, some fans can't help but notice one important change: Justin's fashion choices have totally evolved.

Gone are the days where the Biebs could do his signature hair flip. Instead, it's all about long, wavy surfer hair. Instead of form-fitting outfits, baggy clothes are the perfect fit. And instead of neutral colors like black and white, Justin is going bold with bright hues including orange and purple.