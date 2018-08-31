The Conners Cast Back at Work: See the TV Family at Their First Post-Roseanne Table Read

They're back. ABC released the first photo from The Conners, the spinoff of Roseanne starring, well, everybody from the Roseanne revival sans Roseanne Barr, across the show's new social media channels.

The photo, above, features the primary cast—from left, to right: Sara Gilbert, Jayden Rey, Michael Fishman, Ames McNamara, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson and Emma Kenney—at their first table read for the premiere episode. And it's not just any table they're sitting at, it's the Conner family table from Roseanne.

After a successful first revival season and a quick renewal, ABC canceled Roseanne in May following a racist tweet sent by Barr. "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," ABC boss Channing Dungey said in a statement in May following Barr's tweet.